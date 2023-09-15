CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after he was shot during an altercation with another individual in a residential complex in the Loop. An individual is in custody.

The Sun-Times reported that the victim was the assistant principal of culture at Intrinsic School in the Loop.

Police responded to the incident near the 100 block of East Monroe Street Thursday night around 7:38 p.m.

Officers found the unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in a hallway. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

After a search warrant ensued, a 45-year-old man was located and placed into custody. No charges have been announced yet.

WGN is actively investigating the incident and will update as more information is received.