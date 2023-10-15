WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A man accused of brutally killing a 6-year-old boy and seriously injuring a 32-year-old woman in unincorporated Plainfield Township is facing hate crime charges, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 71-year-old Joseph Czuba has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Detectives say they were able to determine that both victims were allegedly targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim.

The charges stem from a violent attack that occurred at a home in the 16200 block of South Lincoln Highway, just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Will County deputies and officers from the Plainfield Police Department initially responded to the scene on reports that a woman was allegedly being attacked by her landlord with a knife. Authorities say the woman told authorities that she ran into a bathroom of the home while fighting off her attacker while dialing 911.

Will County deputies and officers from the Plainfield Police Department responded and after arriving on the scene, they located Czuba, who was sitting outside of the home. According to deputies, Czuba was found sitting upright near the driveway and had suffered a laceration to his forehead. Currently, it is unclear how he sustained the wound.

Deputies entered the home and found the two victims, a 6-year-old boy who had suffered 26 stab wounds and a 32-year-old woman who had been stabbed over a dozen times.

It was initially reported by authorities on Saturday that the victim was 8 years old, deputies later confirmed that the child was actually 6 years old.

Following an autopsy, deputies say it was determined that the 6-year-old boy had been stabbed with a serrated military-style knife that had a seven-inch blade.

The 32-year-old woman was transported in serious condition and is expected to survive.

During questioning, Czuba did not make any statements to authorities regarding his alleged involvement in the attack, but deputies say authorities were able to gather enough information through interviews and evidence to formally charge Czuba.

Authorities have not yet identified any of the victims involved.