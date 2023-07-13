WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A man was arrested Wednesday after a husband and wife were killed in a wrong-way crash last month on I-55.

Michael Trinka, 33, of Wilmington, is facing 12 counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

On June 27, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles just after 10:35 p.m. on I-55 near milepost 238 in Will County.

Police believe a black Ford F-150, driven by Trinka, was traveling the wrong-way in southbound lanes of the interstate. At around the same time, the Ford struck a GMC Yukon head-on.

The Yukon then was struck by a semi-truck. The driver and the front-seat passenger, later identified as, Ronald Dube, 35, and Kelly Quinlan-Dube, 34, both of Emington, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were husband and wife.

Their three kids, a 2-year-old and 7-year-old twins, were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Trinka suffered non life-threatening injuries as well. He is being held in jail on a $3,000,000 bond.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family involved, click here.