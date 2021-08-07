Man drowns in Chain O’Lakes while trying to help girl struggling to swim

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A Joliet man drowned while trying to help a girl who was having trouble swimming in Chain O’Lakes, according to Lake County officials.

Officials said the man, 43, his girlfriend and her three daughters rented a boat Friday. The three girls were swimming when one of them started struggling to swim. The 43-year-old man jumped into the water to help her, but went under and did not resurface.

The man’s body was pulled from the water around 3:40 p.m. by a passing boater and driven to a marina in the 38700 block of North Broadway Drive in Antioch.

The man was transported to Northwestern McHenry Hospital where he later died. 

Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating. 

