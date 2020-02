Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —A man died after suffereing a medical emergency and crashing his car on Lake Shore Drive.

Police said the 80-year-old man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a guardrail during Thursday's afternoon rush hour.

He died at the scene.

Southbound lanes were closed from Hollywood to Belmont Avenue for about an hour as officials investigated and cleared the scene.

Lanes have since reopened.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

41.940124 -87.639542