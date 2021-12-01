Man dies after falling from stairs at CTA Blue Line platform in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday after he fell from a stairway at a CTA train station in Logan Square and plunged to the street below, police said.

The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, toppled over a stairway railing and fell about 30 feet Tuesday night from the CTA Blue Line platform on the 1900 Block of North Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, about four hours after his fall, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man has not been identified. Officials said he was possibly intoxicated at the time of his fatal fall.