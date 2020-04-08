Man dead, woman critical following South Side shooting

CHICAGO – A man was killed and a woman was critically injured after a vehicle was fired into Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 47th Street on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman inside the vehicle suffering from gun shot wounds. They were both transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

Police said the man later died at the hospital. The woman remains in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time as Area Central detectives continue to investigate.