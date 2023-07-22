CHICAGO — A man is dead, and four others are injured after two men opened fire on a group in in North Lawndale overnight.

According to police, the men were standing in the 1600 block of North Spaulding Avenue around 12:19 a.m. when two men approached and fired shots at them.

Police said a 40-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

Another 40-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the face and is in good condition. Another man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and head.

A 44-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the body. He is listed in good condition.

A 50-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the right arm and refused medical attention.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in Auburn Gresham around 10:15 p.m. H was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.