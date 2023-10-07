CHICAGO — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a wrong-way, head-on crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday night.

Police said the incident took place near the 2900 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 11:48 p.m.

A passenger in the vehicle that was crashed into sustained blunt force of trauma t the body and was transported to University of Chicago medical Center in critical condition where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The 53-year-old man driving the vehicle that was driving on the wrong side of the road sustained injured to the body and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Citations are pending and police are still investigating the incident.