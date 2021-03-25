Man dead after police-involved shooting outside Forest Park Jimmy John’s

FOREST PARK, Ill. — A man was killed after a police-involved shooting outside a Forest Park restaurant.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Forest Park police said they got a call that someone had dropped a handgun inside of a Jimmy John’s restaurant near Circle Avenue and Madison Street. Police said the man picked up the gun and then waved it around and said, “Please don’t make me do this now.”

When police arrived, the man was outside the sandwich shop with the gun in his hand. That’s when police fired shots. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. It is unclear whether police fatally shot him.

No further information was provided.

The incident is under investigation.