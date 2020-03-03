Man dead after Gage Park shooting: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a man in his 20s was fatally shot in Gage Park.

Police said officers responded to the 2600 block of West 59th Street around 6:40 p.m. Monday for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man laying on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.