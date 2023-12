CHICAGO — A man is dead after a laundry room in an apartment building caught fire in Rogers Park Monday morning, CFD said.

CFD said firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment building near the 1900 block of West Fargo Avenue in Rogers Park around 2:24 a.m.

They arrived within minutes and found an adult man, around 55 years-old deceased.

Investigators determined the fire accidental, and no smoke alarms were heard.