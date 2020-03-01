Man dead after falling onto Red Line tracks, dragged by train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating after a man died after falling on CTA tracks at the Roosevelt Red Line Saturday night.

Just before 10:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the station, located in the 1100 block of South State Street, on the report of a person on the tracks.

Authorities said a 41-year-old man, who may have been intoxicated, fell onto the tracks. Authorities believe the man’s foot got stuck as the train was stopped. When it started, he was dragged a few hundred feet by the train.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Trains were delayed for around five hours. Area Central detectives are investigating.