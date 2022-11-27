Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man in his 60s died when he crashed into a light pole and tree after a two-vehicle car crash that took place in Waukegan Saturday morning.

According to Waukegan police, the man in his 60s driving a Crysler was travelling southbound in the 2000 block of North Sheridan Road around 10:30 a.m. when he veered into a parallel, southbound lane and struck the side of a Chevrolet occupied by a man in his 60s and two women in their 70s.

Police said man driving the Crysler lost control, left the roadway and struck a utility pole and then a tree. The driver and passengers of the chevrolet did not require medical attention.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Police are still investigating the incident.