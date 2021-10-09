Man dead, 2 kids injured after four-vehicle Beach Park crash

BEACH PARK, Ill. — A four-vehicle crash in Beach Park left one man dead and two children injured.

Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Green Bay Road north of Wadsworth Road for a crash.

Officials said a Jeep Patriot, driven by a 50-year-old woman, was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road. The woman was illegally passing a tow truck and was traveling north in the southbound lanes of traffic, police said.

The Jeep collided head-on with a Kia Soul, driven by a 49-year-old man. This caused the Jeep to rotate and strike the tow truck, driven by a 35-year-old man.

A Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road, directly behind the Kia, and the Jeep also hit the Ford, officials said.

Two kids, an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were inside the Kia. They were not wearing seatbelts, Lake County officials said. Both children were critically injured.

The 11-year-old was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The 13-year-old was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep had minor injuries. The driver and a passenger in the Ford also had minor injuries. The driver of the tow truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.