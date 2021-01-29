Man dead, 2 injured after shooting in East Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in East Garfield Park, according to police.

Chicago police said the shooting happened on the 2300 block of West Monroe street just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said three men were driving west on Monroe Street when a car pulled alongside them and shots were fired. The mens’ car ran into the wall of the Pete’s Fresh Market nearby on Madison Street.

The 22-year-old was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder and the left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Another 19-year-old self-transported to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was in fair condition.

The incident is under investigation.