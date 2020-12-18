Update: Man critically wounded in West Side shooting that was witnessed by officers, police say

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a shooting that was witnessed by police on Chicago’s West Side Friday.

Police were in the 1500 block of North Laramie around 11:50 a.m. in the city’s North Austin neighborhood.

Police said officers witnessed a person fire shots into a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was struck and the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Le Moyne Street and Laramie Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, officers then became involved in an “armed encounter” with the initial shooter and shots were fired by an officer.

The shooter fled the scene.

Initially, police reported the victim was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with officers. A short time later, police clarified their statement.

Officers witness a shooting where a victim was critically injured by an armed offender in the 1500 block of N. Laramie. #ChicagoPolice — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) December 18, 2020

In a statement police said, “Currently, the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.”