Man critically wounded after exchanging gunfire with officers on West Side, police say

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a shooting involving police on Chicago’s West Side Friday.

Police said shots were fired at and by police in the 1500 block of North Laramie around 11:30 a.m. in the city’s North Austin neighborhood.

Police involved shooting. Shots fired at and by the police in the 1500 block of N. Laramie in the 25th Dist. No information re: injuries at this point. PIO in route. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/2410OUmjaG — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) December 18, 2020

An SUV was seen crashed near the scene and appeared to be involved in the incident.

One male was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago fire officials. He is in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.