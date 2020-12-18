Man critically wounded after exchanging gunfire with officers on West Side, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a shooting involving police on Chicago’s West Side Friday.

Police said shots were fired at and by police in the 1500 block of North Laramie around 11:30 a.m. in the city’s North Austin neighborhood.

An SUV was seen crashed near the scene and appeared to be involved in the incident.

One male was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago fire officials. He is in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News