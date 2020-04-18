Man critically injured in South Side shooting; 2-year-old also wounded

CHICAGO — A child and a man were shot Friday on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the 28-year-old man was driving near the 8400 block of South Damen Avenue around 6 p.m. in the Gresham neighborhood. A 2-year-old was also inside the car.

Police said another car pulled up alongside and a person inside that car fired shots into the man’s car.

According to police, the man was shot in the head and the child was struck in the foot.

The man’s car then struck a porch of a nearby home.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The child was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police are investigating.