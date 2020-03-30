Man, 21, shot in face on Lake Shore Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A 21-year-old man was shot in the face on Lake Shore Drive Monday morning, police say.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 1300 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

According to police, the man was in the backseat of a vehicle going northbound, when someone in the backseat of another vehicle began flashing gang signs and fired shots, striking him in the face.

The driver of the vehicle took the 21-year-old to Rush University Medical Center. The man was then transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.