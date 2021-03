CHICAGO — A man was injured after a hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police said a man about 25 to 25 years of age was struck by a car on the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard just before 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. The car fled the scene after the incident.

The man was unable to give details about the car because of his injuries. Police said he sustained swelling to the head and was listed in critical condition at Mt Sinai Hospital.

No one has been taken into custody.