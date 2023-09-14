CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after he was shot while driving a scooter in West Englewood Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, the 35-year-old man was riding a scooter near the 6900 block of South Justine Street around 9:54 a.m. when an unknown individual approached him on foot and fired shots.

The offender displayed a firearm and shot the man in the stomach and left leg.

Police said the man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect fled eastbound in an alley. There were no other inured reported and there is no one in custody at this time.

WGN is investigating the incident and will update as more information is recovered.