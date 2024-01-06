CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a verbal dispute led to a shooting at a restaurant in Bridgeport Friday night.

Police said a 32-yera-old man was in the restaurant Buffalo Wings and Rings near the 3400 block of South Halsted around 11:25 p.m. when two unidentified men approached him and began a verbal dispute.

One of the individuals produced a firearm and shot the 32-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

It is not known how many customers and employees were inside the restaurant but according to their website, they were open until midnight.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wound to the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.