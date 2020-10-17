Man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl on e-learning forum: police

Catrell Walls, 18 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — A man was charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl during an online e-learning session, according to police.

Catrell Walls, 18, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault. Police said he was seen in an online forum “involved in a sexual act” with the child around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 200 block of East 89th Place. He was taken into custody that same day.

Police said the sexual assault was observed by a teacher live on an online learning application. The girl is a student at Bronzeville Academy Charter School.

The teacher, who was working in the school at the time, reported the assault to principal and school CEO Alvin Boutte. Boutte said administrators do not believe other students saw the assault.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The Department of Children and Family Services is investigating.

Walls is due in bond court on Saturday.