Man charged with murder of security guard prior to robbery of Gary bank; search continues for second suspect

GARY, Ind. — One of the suspects arrested following the deadly shooting of a security guard prior to a bank robbery in Gary Friday has been charged with murder.

James King, 24, of Miami, was taken into custody in a wooded area during a manhunt Friday afternoon. He’s charged in the killing of retired Cook County Sheriff’s employee Richard Castellana.

Castellana was gun downed before King and another man, armed with a handgun and rifle, entered First Midwest Bank, located in the 1900 block of West Ridge Road in Gary.

SkyCam9 was over the scene when officers bolted from the bank to the wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street.

After searching for a few minutes, King was located in the brush and taken into custody. Officers said they found a backpack containing approximately $9,000 in cash and a .40 caliber Glock Model 22 handgun.

King has been charged with murder in the perpetration of robbery and armed robbery.

The search continues for the second suspect, who has not been identified and is believed to have entered the bank armed with the rifle. The FBI took over the case on Friday.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez released the following statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the security officer who was killed, as well as bank employees and others who witnessed these horrific crimes. I thank officers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and all surrounding law enforcement agencies that responded to the scene quickly to help set up a perimeter near the bank. These actions were instrumental in aiding Lake County officers in the apprehension of this suspect. We will continue to help the FBI in any way we can during this ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to the FBI.