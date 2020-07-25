Man charged with murder of Hazel Crest 6-month-old

HAZEL CREST, Ill. — The father of a 6-month-old Hazel Crest girl has been charged with first degree murder in her death, according to police.

Vernon Reeves was charged Saturday in Nyla Hollis’ death. Officials said Nyla was injured in the 2000 block of 170th Street about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. She later died at South Suburban Hospital. Her death was ruled a homicide.

According to the Cook County medical examiner, Nyla died of multiple injuries from child abuse. The autopsy revealed multiple severe internal injuries to her body such as damage to the brain, bleeding from the brain, multiple rib fractures and multiples lacerations to the liver.

Officials determined that the results of the autopsy were not consistent with Reeve’s original account of what happened.

Police said initial interviews said that Nyla was sleeping in bed with her father during the night. Reeves said when he woke up the next morning, he had rolled onto Nyla and that she was laying underneath him and that she was not breathing.