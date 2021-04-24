Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of good Samaritan at Berwyn grocery store

BERWYN, Ill. — A 30-year-old man was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a good Samaritan at a Berwyn grocery store.

Fernando Barrios, 30, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Humberto Guzman. He was also charged with attempted murder after officials said he stabbed another man, Kevin Landau.

Just before 10:15 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to Valle’s Produce, located in the 6300 block of Cermak Road, on the report of a fight.

When police arrived, they observed a man lying on the floor near the check-out area suffering from multiple stab wounds. Additional officers were directed to a nearby alley when they located another man who was stabbed.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe a 14-year-old girl went up to her mother, who was working as a cashier, and then asked her how much a bottle of water was.

Police said a man, later identified as Barrios, became irate, accused her of cutting the line and began swearing at her. After the girl said she was not cutting, the man punched her several times in the face. The mother then tried to intervene and was struck in the head and ear.

A good Samaritan, later identified as Guzman, 32, intervened and protected the woman and her daughter. The suspect began to walk out of the store then circled back and stabbed the good Samaritan multiple times.

Guzman was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later. Relatives said he worked for Vitner’s and was on a delivery at the time of the attack. Guzman was a lovable husband and a new father with a daughter who is just six months old, family said.

Another good Samaritan, Landau, attempted to stop the suspect and was stabbed in an alley. He suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Barrios was arrested in the 2300 block of Cuyler Avenue. He is due in court Saturday.