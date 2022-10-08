CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area.

Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women.

He fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman near the 5300 block of West Crystal Street in North Austin on September 23.

Cornelious was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and another felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

The man is currently in custody and no further information was provided at this time.