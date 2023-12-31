DES PLAINES, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death outside a Burger King in Des Plaines, police said.

According to the Des Plaines Police Department, 42-year-old Antonio Solorio of Mount Prospect faces a felony of first-degree murder.

Police were able to identify Solorio as a person of interest through several witnesses and surveillance footage in the area. He was taken into custody outside a family member’s residence in Streamwood Friday afternoon.

Police said Solorio gave full confession to investigators.

Investigators say Solorio got into a fight outside the Burger King in the 800 block of South Elmhurst Road on Wednesday night with a man, who he then chased inside and stabbed.

Mario Jara-Antemante, a 28-year-old man from Mt. Prospect, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the hospital.

Investigators found that Solorio and Antemante knew each other from the area and had several acquaintances.

Solorio will await a detention hearing.