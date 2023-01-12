WADSWORTH, Ill. — A 27-year-old man is charged with murder after his cousin was found dead in a wheelbarrow in Lake County.

Quentin V. Harvell faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Monica T. Green.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wellbeing call around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 13100 block of West Shenandoah Trail in Wadsworth. The caller was a relative of Green and said she was not answering her doorbell or telephone.

According to authorities, the caller told deputies that Green’s cousin, Harvell, who resides at the same address, said she was not home.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed dry blood on Harvell’s arms and he was detained.

Authorities conducted a sweep of the residence, where they located blood and a shovel inside the home. They continued the sweep and discovered Green’s body in a wheelbarrow outside the property.

According to officials, her body appeared to have several sharp-force injuries and cuts on her body.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant and found several items of evidence, including a knife with what appeared to have fresh blood on it.

Harvell was transported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and after review, he was charged accordingly.

Harvell remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Thursday.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Monica. I applaud the fast actions taken by our first-responding sheriff’s deputies and the investigation conducted by our detectives, resulting in the offender being arrested and charged quickly.”