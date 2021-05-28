Man charged with murder after allegedly setting woman on fire

CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder after allegedly setting a woman on fire in the South Deering neighborhood.

Chicago police said Henry Taylor, 31, was charged with first-degree murder after admitting he poured gasoline on a 35-year-old woman and lit her on fire on April 16 on the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue. The woman died last Friday.

Police said he turned himself into police on Wednesday. He was then placed into custody and charged.

Taylor is due in court Friday.

No further information was provided.