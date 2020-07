CHICAGO — Chicago police announced Thursday an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred during the riots and looting in Chicago at the end of May.



Andrew Sneed, 36, of North Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Sneed fired multiple times in the 5100 block of West Madison Street on May 31. A 27-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded.

Sneed was arrested Wednesday. He is also charged with two felony countys of aggravated battery/discharge firearm.