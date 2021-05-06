Man charged with December shooting of 2 women on West Side

CHICAGO – Authorities in Chicago have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of shooting two women last December.

Joshua Jones was identified by police as the person who opened fire on a vehicle in the 4800 block of W. Harrison St. in the city’s West Austin neighborhood on Dec. 23.

The women, age 24 and 22, were both struck. One suffered serious injuries.

On Tuesday, Jones was arrested in Crest Hill without incident. He is charged with aggravated battery and the discharge of a firearm.

He is due in court Friday.

