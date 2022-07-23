CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he shot at two Chicago officers.

Jabari Edwards, 28, was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said Edwards shot at two officers, striking and seriously wounding one of them, on June 1. Officer Fernanda Ballesteros and another officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina.

Police said Edwards opened fire on them and fled the scene.

Ballesteros was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. She was released after nearly a week recovering.

Edwards was captured by authorities in Burlington, Iowa on July 13.

WGN Investigates found court records that show he was arrested in 2020 for allegedly having a gun in his car. In February of this year, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped three gun charges from that arrest — four months before Ballesteros was shot.