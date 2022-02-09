Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of longtime Gary officer

GARY, Ind. — Prosecutors have charged a man accused of shooting a Gary police detective with felony attempted murder and other counts.

Kameron Cooks Jr., 22, of Gary, also is charged with aggravated battery, two counts of resisting law enforcement and striking a law enforcement animal, authorities announced.

Cooks Jr. hasn’t made a court appearance yet. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

Sgt. William Fazekas, a 32-year member of the Gary Police Department, was shot Monday after following a vehicle he saw driving recklessly in Gary. When the vehicle came to a stop, Fazekas activated his lights and left his vehicle “when he was ambushed by a barrage of gunfire,” Gary police have said.

Fazekas took cover inside his vehicle, but he was struck by gunfire, police said.

Cooks Jr. was arrested later Monday in a nearby abandoned home.

Fazekas remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He underwent surgery Tuesday and is expected to have a “long road” to recovery.

Two officers and K9 partner “Rocky” were credited with saving their fellow officer’s life by applying a tourniquet at the time of the shooting.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the city’s police and firefighters put their lives on the line everyday and he was grateful to Fazekas for his commitment to the city’s safety.

Bond has been set at $140,000.