Man charged with attempted murder in Logan Square stabbing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Banner Sperlazzo, 28 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — An Elgin man was charged with attempted murder in connection to a Lakeview stabbing that injured a 26-year-old man.

Banner Sperlazzo, 28, was arrested on Sunday after Chicago police said he was identified as the man who stabbed a 26-year-old multiple times throughout his head and body.

Police said the stabbing happened on Sept. 5 on the 2600 block of North Drake Avenue. The man was seriously injured.

Sperlazzo faces felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News