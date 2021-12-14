Man charged with attempted murder in Logan Square stabbing

Banner Sperlazzo, 28 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — An Elgin man was charged with attempted murder in connection to a Lakeview stabbing that injured a 26-year-old man.

Banner Sperlazzo, 28, was arrested on Sunday after Chicago police said he was identified as the man who stabbed a 26-year-old multiple times throughout his head and body.

Police said the stabbing happened on Sept. 5 on the 2600 block of North Drake Avenue. The man was seriously injured.

Sperlazzo faces felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was provided.