Man charged with attempted murder after drinks thrown, bullets fired amid dispute over dice

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – A dispute over the game of dice almost turned deadly, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, deputies say Fredrick Keys, 45, was standing outside a liquor store in the 1300 block of East Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights when he began arguing with a 24-year-old Sauk Village man.

Deputies allege the victim had previously taken dice away from Keys and the victim’s uncle to stop them from gambling. Keys threatened the victim and threw a cup containing an alcoholic beverage into the victim’s face. The victim then threw a can of Red Bull energy drink at Keys, deputies added.

Keys left the area only to return minutes later with a handgun. Keys is accused of shooting the victim three times, in the hand, knee and thigh. The victim was taken to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields. His condition has stabilized, according to authorities.

Keys was identified as the shooter through surveillance video and later taken into custody. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful use of a

weapon by a felon.

Keys is due in court Friday.

