OTTAWA, Ill. — A man has been charged with arson in connection with a restaurant fire last month in Ottawa, according to police.

John Smith, 44, was charged Thursday with arson, a Class 2 Felony, after The New Brite Spot Family Restaurant was set on fire on April 15, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Department.

Through their investigation, detectives learned a male was seen running from the business after the fire, police said.

The Ottawa Police Department thanked those who assisted with the investigation dn those who came forward with information and video.

Several fire departments and the state fire marshall assisted Ottawa’s public safety personnel with the fire and investigation.