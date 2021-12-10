Man charged with animal cruelty after horses found emaciated in Sauk Village

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Sauk Village man was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty Friday after three emaciated horses were allegedly found on his property.

On Dec. 8, Cook County Sheriff’s officers responded to the 500 block of South 219th street on the report of animal cruelty. Officers said they found three emaciated on the property of William La Rue, 63.

During the investigation, police discovered the horses had no food and their source of water was frozen.

Police said La Rue claimed ownership of the horses and told officers that he no longer wanted them.

Custody of the horses was given to Cook County Animal Control where they were then transported to Forest View Farms in Tinley Park.

On Thursday, La Rue turned himself in and was charged with three counts of animal cruelty and three counts of violation of owner’s duties. All charges are misdemeanors.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.