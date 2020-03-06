Man charged with 2 carjackings in Marquette Park

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was charged with two carjackings in the city’s Marquette Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said Angel Martinez, 31, was charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking for two carjackings that happened on the same day.

Police said on Jan. 12, Martinez and another offender, approached a man and woman sitting in their car on the 3200 block of West 64th Street. Police said Martinez and the second offender displayed handguns and demanded their car.

The man and woman got out of the vehicle and gave the keys to the offenders. The offenders then fled the scene in the stolen car.

Police said another carjacking took place on the 3500 block of West 74th Street on the same day. After an investigation by detectives, Martinez was placed into custody for the second carjacking.

On March 5, he was identified as one of the people involved in the first carjacking on Jan. 12.

Martinez is due in bond court Friday.

No further information was provided.