CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the homicide investigation where a South Side woman was strangled to death in her garage.

Lawrence Curtis Boyle, 63.

Lawrence Curtis Boyle, 63, was charged with one felony count of first degree murder Thursday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said Boyle was arrested in the Pullman neighborhood Wednesday after he was identified as the man who strangled 30-year-old Sierra Jamison to death in a Grand Crossing garage on Monday.

A family member told WGN News that her mother became concerned when Jamison, who recently moved into the property, stopped answering her phone. When she went over to her daughter’s home, she walked through the backyard and into the garage to find Jamison, lifeless, on the ground.

An autopsy conducted on Jamison’s body by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed she died from strangulation, and ruled her death a homicide.

Boyle’s next court appearance is scheduled to be a detention hearing Friday.