ROCKFORD, Ill. — A registered sex offender from Blue Island has been charged with first degree murder after a 10-year-old girl was found dead in Rockford Saturday, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Antonio Monroe, 44, was charged Sunday with first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and aggravated battery/strangulation.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 12:07 p.m. Saturday after a call from a woman who said her 6-year-old daughter came home and that a man took her 10-year-old sister.

At around 12:40 p.m., Rockford police officers said they were flagged down by a male who said he found an unresponsive juvenile girl outside of a residence in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found the child and administered CPR.

The Rockford Fire Department then took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As the child was taken to the hospital, police said a perimeter was established and a Rockford police officer with a K9 unit found a man that matched the description of a suspect in the area of 9th Avenue and Woodruff.

The man, later identified as Antonio Monroe, was taken into police custody after a brief struggle. Police said Monroe was taken to a local hospital for an unrelated issue and once released, he will be transported to the Winnebago County Jail.