COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A man charged in the murder of a 14-year-old girl last summer in Back of the Yards is accused of seeking a hitman to kill a witness in the case.

Last month, detectives believe Michael Aguirre, 27, was trying to find a hitman. Later on, Aguirre allegedly met with an undercover officer, who he believed to be a hitman.

Aguirre is charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Savanah Quintero. Quintero and her boyfriend were walking her dog outside a convenience store on June 2 in the 1700 block of West 48th Street. She was approached and asked what gang she was affiliated with. After saying a relative was in a gang, the girl was shot in the head and later died.

Police said Aguirre offered the undercover officer $2,500 to have the witness killed in the case. He allegedly told police his fiancé, Julissa Ochoa, 23, of North Aurora, would provide a picture and a down payment of $1,000.

In addition to the murder of Quintero, Aguirre was also charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a witness to his case multiple times. For the alleged hitman incident, he has been charged with solicitation of murder and solicitation of murder for hire.

Ochoa was also charged with solicitation of murder for hire.