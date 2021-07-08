Man charged in shooting that injured Chicago officer, 2 federal agents in Morgan Park

CHICAGO — A man is facing federal charges a day after he allegedly shot two federal agents and a Chicago Police officer on the Far South Side.

Eugene McLaurin, 28, is charged with one count of using a deadly weapon to assault a special agent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. McLaurin was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Thursday.

The two agents and the officer were working undercover near 119th Street and Interstate 57 shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The three were in a white Chrysler 300 when someone in another vehicle shot them as they tried to enter the expressway, according to police. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital.

According to the federal complaint, McLaurin — also known as “Gen Gen” — told investigators that he started to follow the law enforcement officers in a white Chevrolet Malibu because he thought they were members of a rival gang driving through the area.

“McLaurin stated that he began following the Chrysler because he believed that it was a vehicle driven by ‘opps,’ referring to members of a rival street gang,” the complaint reads. “Specifically, McLaurin explained that on or about July 6, 2021 — the day before the shooting — a friend told McLaurin that there was a white Chrysler 300 surveilling the area.”

McLaurin said that he used a 9 mm Glock pistol — which, he said, he bought a few months earlier for personal protection — to shoot at the Chrysler, according to the complaint. After the shooting, McLaurin dropped the gun down a drain.

Cook County court records show McLaurin has previously pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of methamphetamine.