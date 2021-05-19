Man charged in multi-vehicle crash that killed 8-year-old in Bedford Park

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. — Suburban police charged a Chicago man Wednesday in the fatal crash that killed an 8-year-old boy in Bedford Park.

Alfonso Lopez, 50, has been charged with reckless homicide, aggravated DUI driving without a valid driver’s license.

According to police, Lopez was driving southbound of Cicero Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he veered into the southbound State Road. His car struck a vehicle that was stopped at a light in the left lane of northbound State Road.

The 8-year-old boy was inside that vehicle. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Three other people were in the car and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Lopez’s vehicle struck another car and in total, six vehicles were involved in the crash. Nine people were taken to the hospital.

The Bedford Park Police Department and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction team are investigating the crash.