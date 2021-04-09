Man charged in Mount Prospect crash that left 3 dead

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — A man has been charged for a crash that killed three people in Mount Prospect.

Garrett Kowalski faces several charges, including three counts of reckless homicide, three felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

On March 7, police said he was driving 108 miles per hour when he ran a red light at the intersection of Rand and Mount Prospect roads. His SUV hit another car killing a couple from Des Plaines and their adult son.

The three people killed were identified as Georgina Perez Gomez, 59, Francisco Flores Rodriquez, 58, and Francisco Flores Perez, 31.

A blood test later found ketamine in Kowalski’s system.

Kowalski is due in bond court Friday.