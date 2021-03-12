Man charged in La Grange Park carjacking

David Herman Jr. (Cook County Sheriff’s Office)

LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A man from La Grange Park is accused of meeting someone to buy a van, and then carjacking him at gunpoint.

Police said David Herman Jr., 20, arranged to meet the seller of a Ford E250 at a gas station on Tuesday. He requested to take the van for a test drive to his bank to take out money. While on the drive, police said Herman pulled into the parking lot of Zoo Woods Forest Preserve in Riverside to check the car’s engine.

After checking the engine, police said Herman agreed to buy the car. When the seller tried to reenter the vehicle, he saw that Herman had a gun.

The seller fled the scene and called police.

The next day, police saw the van crashed on the side of I-80. Police identified the vehicle and arrested him. He faces an aggravated vehicular carjacking charge.

Bond was set at $150,000.