Man charged in killing of Bronzeville grandmother

CHICAGO — Police have arrested and charged a man for the deadly shooting of a grandmother in Bronzeville.

Victor Brown, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, felony unauthorized use and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Bobbye Johnston, 55, was fatally shot in the chest after she left a bank on the 200 block of East 35th Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said she was caught in the crossfire of a shootdown down the street between a security guard and a a man at a liquor store.

Police said at some point, the man at the store produced a gun, striking the security guard in the right leg. The security guard then fired shots at the suspect.

During the exchange of gunfire, police said Johnson was shot in the chest while on the sidewalk. She was transported to the University of Chicago where she was pronounced dead.

Johnson was a mother of four whose love to smile was as rich as her passion for God. The Rev. Scott Onque of St Luke Missionary Baptist Church said Johnston’s family is devastated, and is now tasked with making funeral arrangements following another senseless killing.

“Someone should not get shot leaving the bank,” Onque said. “Someone shouldn’t be part of a crossfire between two individuals shooting it out. It’s madding. Sickening and madding at the same time.”

“Ms. Johnson was a very warm individual. Always had a bright smile. Awesome singer. Great mother. Grandmother. Just a person you’d love to be around,” Onque said.

The security guard was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Brown is due in bond court Friday.