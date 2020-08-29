Man charged in Gold Coast attack of 85-year-old woman: police

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man was arrested and charge in connection to an attack on an 85-year-old woman that was caught on camera.

Tony Davis was arrested Friday after being stopped for a CTA violation. He was charged with aggravated battery and robbery.

Police said the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue.

The surveillance video shows Davis approaching the woman from behind and yanking her purse off her shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground.

She was transported to Northwestern Hospital.

Davis is due in court Saturday.