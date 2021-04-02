Man charged in fatal shooting of 11-year-old in West Pullman

CHICAGO — A man was charged with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl at a West Pullman gas station.

Marcus Starkey, 27, was charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Police said he was identified as the man who shot and killed 11-year-old Ny’Andrea Dyer.

Ny-Andrea Dyer

Ny’Andrea was sitting in a car outside a gas station on West 127th Street around 11 p.m. on March 1 when an 18-year-old was shot at. Police said Dyer was struck and shot in the face.

She was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support.

Starkey was extradited from Minnesota to Chicago and charged. He is due in court Friday.